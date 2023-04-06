France, China sign cooperation deals in nuclear and renewable energy

French President Macron on state visit in China
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron talk at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - France and China signed several cooperation deals in the field of energy, notably nuclear and wind energy, during a state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to China, the Elysee palace said in a statement.

The Elysee said French state utility EDF and Chinese utility CGN, both major operators of nuclear plants, had signed a deal to renew their long-standing partnership. Deals were also signed between EDF and China Energy Investment Corporation for offshore wind.

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Hugh Lawson

