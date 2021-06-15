Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

France to continue to use nuclear power for years to come, says minister

1 minute read

France's oldest Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power station, outside the eastern French village of Fessenheim, France, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo/File Photo

France will continue to use nuclear energy for many years to come, said French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili, as power group EDF (EDF.PA) examined a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear power station in China.

Pompili said that nuclear power accounted for more than 70% of the electricity generated in France.

"We will use nuclear power for years to come", the minister told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Pompili said nuclear energy was not necessarily a green energy given its generation of waste material.

EDF said on Monday it had been informed of the increase in the concentration of certain noble gases in the primary circuit of reactor no 1 of the Taishan nuclear power plant in China. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 7:03 AM UTCExplainer: What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?

French energy company EDF (EDF.PA) is investigating a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear plant in China's southeastern province of Guangdong.

EnergyGlobal fossil fuel use similar to decade ago in energy mix, report says
EnergyOil gains as risk of Iran supply resumption recedes
EnergyMore departures from Exxon Mobil’s trading operation -sources
EnergyTexas grid asks residents to conserve power as heatwave hits