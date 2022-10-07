France to create gas export capacity towards Germany - regulator















PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - French energy regulator CRE said in a statement that French gas network operator GRTgaz is set to create capacity to ship up to 100 gigawatt-hour of gas towards Germany, adding it would fix the price at 367.94 euros per mwh and year.

It said that currently the Obergailbach gas interconnection has no technical capacity to ship gas towards Germany. GRTgaz and Germany's Open Grid Europe (OGE) will cooperate to initiate new France to Germany flow from the week of October 10, CRE said.

Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Tassilo Hummel











