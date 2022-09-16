France expected to launch formal buyout offer for EDF by the end of Sept.-sources

A flag with the company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) and a French flag fly next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The French government is now expected to launch its takeover of EDF (EDF.PA) by the end of September as the complex task of clearing the offer price for the struggling energy giant led to a slight delay in the buy-out process, three sources said.

The Finance Ministry in July said it planned to file its offer at the beginning of September but has yet to lodge a formal bid to the AMF, France's financial markets regulator.

Sources with knowledge of the process said a formalised offer was expected by the end of the month and possibly sooner than that.

Julien Ponthus, Pamela Barbaglia and Leigh Thomas, edited by Mathieu Rosemain

