France expects to build first new EPR2 reactor before May 2027 - ministry official

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The French government expects to build its first new generation EPR2 nuclear reactor before May 2027 under new legislation it is currently working on, said a French energy ministry official.

The actual start for this new EPR2 reactor is being considered for between 2035 and 2036, the official told reporters during a press briefing by phone.

In February, President Emmanuel Macron said France will build six new next-generation EPR2 nuclear reactors and look into options to build up to eight additional reactors, as he announced his plans for the country's future energy mix. read more

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

