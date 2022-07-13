France eyeing fuel, diesel imports from Abu Dhabi, TotalEnergies says

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France is talking to Abu Dhabi about importing fuel and diesel for the coming winter season, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.

Pouyanne told the French Senate this was a response to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, which has impacted Russian energy supplies to Europe.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

