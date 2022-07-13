1 minute read
France eyeing fuel, diesel imports from Abu Dhabi, TotalEnergies says
PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France is talking to Abu Dhabi about importing fuel and diesel for the coming winter season, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said.
Pouyanne told the French Senate this was a response to the Russia/Ukraine conflict, which has impacted Russian energy supplies to Europe.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely
