France, Germany want to accelerate joint gas purchases - Le Maire















PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - France and Germany want to accelerate joint gas purchases to lower prices for consumers, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said following talks with his German counterpart.

He also said that Europe needs to move faster on industrial projects in the face of competition from the United States and China, and that the European Commission needs to move faster to approve joint European industrial projects requiring state aid.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











