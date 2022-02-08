France has enough gas to make it through winter despite Ukraine crisis - minister Beaune

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - France has enough secured gas supplies to get through this winter, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told France 2 TV on Tuesday, adding this was the case in "any scenario", in particular referring to the crisis in Ukraine.

"We have looked at this very closely. French gas stocks in particular and those of Europe in general (...) are sufficient in any scenario to make it through the winter," said Beaune.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said the coming days will be crucial in the Ukraine standoff following his meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin, who suggested some progress had been made in the talks. read more

