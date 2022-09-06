France has filled up its strategic gas reserves ahead of winter - minister

French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting after a government reshuffle at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - France is well prepared to get through this winter despite the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine as it has now filled its strategic gas reserves at their maximum level, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday.

"Today we have reached the maximum level for our gas reserves (...) These gas stocks represent 50% of our winter consumption, so we are in the best conditions to go through the winter," Pannier-Runacher told CNews television.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

