France ready to requisition gas plants if crisis bites hard - draft bill

French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher makes a statement following their visit to the GRTgaz headquarters in Bois-Colombes, France June 23, 2022. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - France could requisition gas-powered electricity generation plants if gas supplies were threatened or order power generation operators using gas to restrict or even suspend operations in case of crisis, according to a draft bill unveiled on Thursday.

The bill represents some of the most drastic steps planned in the country amid an energy crisis that is hitting Europe hard and could worsen this winter.

The French government could take such steps if there was a threat to the security of natural gas supplies at a local, national or European level, the draft bill, which needs the approval of parliament, says.

The energy minister could also take action to install floating LNG (liquefied natural gas) plants or terminals, setting targets and saying how long they should remain operational.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Richard Lough, Silvia Aloisi; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Silvia Aloisi

