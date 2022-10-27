France reduces volume nuclear power utility EDF must sell on the cheap in 2023















PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - France will require state-owned utility EDF (EDF.PA), which is soon to be fully nationalised, to sell less of its cheap nuclear power at below-market prices to smaller competitors than it did in 2022, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

EDF will be required to sell 100 terawatt-hours (TWH) to rivals at so-called Arenh price determined by the regulator compared with 120 TWH this year.

EDF this year suffered mulit-billion euro losses after the government announced in January that the nuclear producer would have to increase by 20 TWH the volumes it is required to sell cheaply to keep market prices down.

The move could put upwards pressure on energy prices faced by businesses. To cushion the blow at a time companies grapple with soaring energy bills, the government said it would partially cover power prices exceeding 325 euros per megawatt-hour for small and mid-sized companies.

"We will cover half of the sum exceeding a reference price of 325 euros", Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told a news conference.

The bulk of the volumes sold under the Arenh scheme this year were priced at 42 euros/MWH, way below the market price and EDF's own production costs.

