France to set new energy price cap to shield consumers

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - France is poised to set an energy price cap for 2023 to help consumers cope with soaring inflation as European governments seek to blunt the impact on households and industries of a gas crisis worsened by the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne is due to announce the measure alongside France's finance and energy ministers at a press briefing at 1330 GMT on Wednesday.

"We are not going to leave the French alone to face the surge in gas and electricity prices," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told CNews television hours before the announcement.

However, he said it was legitimate that a "small part" of the increased energy costs be passed on to consumers.

The new measures are an extension to current ceilings on power prices and a gas price freeze that are set to run out this winter.

France, home to the world's biggest fleet of nuclear reactors after the United States, is less exposed than its European neighbours to a cut in Russian gas supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions.

But an unprecedented number of reactor outages have driven French nuclear power output to a 30-year low just as Europe scrambles to find an alternative to Russian supplies, adding to the continent-wide energy crunch. read more

Half of state-owned EDF's nuclear reactors are currently offline because of corrosion issues and regular maintenance, and concerns it may not be able to bring them all back online in time for the winter have helped push market prices higher.

EDF chief Jean-Bernard Levy told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday that repair works on the reactors affected by corrosion were "well on track" and that it hoped to reach around the same nuclear output levels as last winter. read more

Meanwhile, national grid operator RTE said there was no risk of a total blackout in France for the cold season, adding some power cuts could not be ruled out during peaks of demand.

"Compared to other European countries, France should be structurally in a less difficult position," it said. read more

The Paris government capped the increase in regulated power prices this year at 4% by cutting taxes usually included in consumers' and small businesses' electricity bills and forcing EDF to sell more electricity to competitors at levels well below market rates.

For gas, the government froze regulated residential prices at October 2021 levels.

The finance ministry has estimated the cost of the electricity and gas measures at 16.5 billion euros ($16.5 billion) for the state, and 8 billion euros for EDF.

The electricity price cap deepened EDF's financial crisis, prompting the government, which already had an 84% stake, to launch a full nationalisation of the power producer.

The government has also offered a subsidised rebate on car fuel prices at a cost of 7.5 billion euros, bringing the total cost of its energy price measures to 24 billion euros, equivalent to 1% of GDP, according to the ministry.

($1 = 0.9986 euros)

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alexander Smith

