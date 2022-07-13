France should not have major energy problems this winter -EDF executive

Steam rises from cooling towers of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant in Belleville-sur-Loire, France October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France should be able to get through the coming winter without any major problems, EDF (EDF.PA) executive Marc Benayoun told the French Senate, adding that he doubted the energy "catastrophe" scenarios being predicted by some.

"I personally don't believe in them," he said.

"We have not had any blackout in France since 1978," he added.

The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany began annual maintenance this week on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.