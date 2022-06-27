France wants Iran, Venezuela return to oil markets

An oil tanker is docked while oil is pumped into it at the ships terminal of PDVSA's Jose Antonio Anzoategui industrial complex in the state of Anzoategui April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - France wants sanctions-hit Iran and Venezuela to return to the oil markets to alleviate a Russian squeeze of energy supplies that has spiked prices, a French presidency official said on Monday.

It also wants a planned mechanism to cap the price of oil to be as broad as possible and not be limited to Russian output.

The French official also said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told G7 leaders on Monday morning that the conditions were not right to negotiate with Russia and wanted to be in a position of strength before began any negotiations.

Reporting by John Irish; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Angelo Amante

