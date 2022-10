Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - France will need to offload some users to save power in the event of a normal or particularly cold winter, a representative of EDF's (EDF.PA) works council said on Thursday, adding the available power capacities would not be enough.

