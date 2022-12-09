France won't face power cuts Monday, grid operator says

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - France's RTE grid operator on Friday said the country would not face any power shortages on Monday based on current data, adding that 41 of EDF's (EDF.PA) nuclear reactors should be available from Monday, generating an output of 39 gigawatts.

RTE made the remarks in a messaged statement to Reuters.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











