France's AMF regulator won't rush review of EDF nationalisation

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The AMF French markets regulator will take the time that is necessary to review the state's offer to fully nationalise nuclear power group EDF (EDF.PA), the head of the regulator said on Monday.

France is buying out the 16% of EDF it does not already own to take the company private and have a free hand in running it as European governments seek to secure its energy supplies.

When the state filed its offer with the AMF last month, it expected to receive the go-ahead from the regulator around Nov.8. That would have allowed it to launch the buyout offer on the market shortly afterwards with a view to complete the process around Dec. 8.

But the AMF has yet to rule on the offer. Sources told Reuters on Friday that it would do so after a meeting it is due to hold on Nov. 22, adding that a decision had been delayed by talks with EDF about the conditions under which its board recommended the bid.

Asked if the regulator could issue its ruling on Tuesday, AMF President Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani told BFM Business radio: "I cannot say. I always said that the AMF would take the time needed to review this offer. This will not last forever."

EDF's board, with a majority of its members present, voted on Oct. 27 to declare that the state's offer to pay 12 euros per share and 15.52 euros per "Oceane" convertible bond was equitable, based on the opinion of an independent expert.

Some U.S. funds holding EDF shares, including hedge fund TIG Advisors, are challenging that price and asking for an increase, arguing that disclosures over the impact of government decisions in recent years on EDF's finances were insufficient.

"The AMF does not set the price, it assesses the conformity of the offer, it looks at how the evaluation was done," Barbat-Layani said.

"It also checks whether the information provided (to minority shareholders) was sufficiently detailed," she added.

At 0927 GMT, EDF shares were flat at 11.93 euros, showing the market is not betting on a price increase.

additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Silvia Aloisi











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.