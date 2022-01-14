Energy1 minute read
France's ASN watchdog: EDF may have to examine halting reactors outside its planned calendar
PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - EDF (EDF.PA) may have to study the possibility of halting reactors outside of the calendar planned by the company, said an official from France's ASN nuclear watchdog.
ASN joint chief executive Julien Collet also told Reuters that EDF had started a review of various control documents to examine whether corrosion problems seen at five of its reactors could be found elsewhere.
Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Benoit Van Overstraeten
