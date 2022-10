Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French nuclear operator EDF (EDF.PA) said in an announcement posted online there would be a 24-hour strike from the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 18 to late Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin. Editing by Jane Merriman











