France's EDF lowers 2022 nuclear output target to 275-285 twh















PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said in a statement late on Thursday that it had lowered its nuclear output target for 2022 to 275-285 terawatthour from 280-300 TWh previously due to the impact of strikes on its reactor maintenance schedule and extended maintenance outages of four reactors affected by corrosion.

It said that the output forecasts for 2023 and 2024, at 300-330 TWh and 315-345 TWh respectively, remained unchanged.

EDF has cut its output forecasts several times this year, and also said it expects a negative hit to its earnings of 32 billion euros ($31.19 billion) because of the decline.

Even before the latest revision, French nuclear output was expected to hit a 30-year low.

($1 = 1.0260 euros)

Reporting by GV De Clercq, editing by Silvia Aloisi











