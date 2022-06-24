France's EDF seeks up to 12 LNG cargoes per year for 2023 onwards

The logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen during a news conference to present the 2021 annual results of State-controlled French power company EDF in Paris, France, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - France's power firm Electricite de France SA (EDF.PA) is seeking up to 12 cargoes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery as of 2023 and beyond and has mandated Italian energy group Edison to arrange the tenders, Edison said on Friday.

The cargoes are sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis at Dunkirk LNG terminal and are linked to the French gas hub (PEG).

Submitting offers for cargoes delivered between 2023-2025 will end by close of business on July 4, 2022. For 2026 and beyond, the deadline is September 12, 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.