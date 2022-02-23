France's Engie 'closely following' the situation after Nord Stream 2 halted

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen in Nantes, France, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - French gas utility Engie, one of five co-financiers of Gazprom's Nord Stream 2, said in a statement on Wednesday that it is "closely following the situation" after Germany decided to indefinitely suspend the pipeline.

Germany on Tuesday halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. read more

"We took note of the announcement by the German chancellor of the suspension of the administrative process to approve the start up of NS2," an Engie spokesperson said.

The group is "closely following" the situation and "potential consequences in the future”, he added.

Other investors are Shell (SHEL.L), Wintershall Dea (WINT.UL), Uniper (UN01.DE) and OMV (OMVV.VI). read more

