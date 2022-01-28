France's Engie says has stockpiled enough gas to cope with potential disruption

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen in Nantes, France, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - French energy producer Engie has stockpiled more gas than on average in order to cope with any potential supply disruption with Russian gas imports, it said on Friday.

"We have pursued a cautious policy and have kept our stocks higher than the average in France," Engie said in a statement to Reuters. "This enables us to guarantee the security of supply of our customers in the coming weeks."

Engie added its diversified portfolio enabled it to ensure safety of supply, based on long-term contracts and a proportion of liquefied natural gas arriving by ship that offered flexibility.

Russian gas imports account for some 20% of French gas consumption, it added.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Dominique Vidalon, Ingrid Melander

