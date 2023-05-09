France's Le Maire: Electricity price caps will be phased out by end-2024

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - A government scheme to cap electricity prices for households will end at the end of next year, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Culture radio on Tuesday.

Le Maire previously said the price cap would be upheld until "early 2025".

European electricity prices soared last year, mainly driven by fallout from the war in Ukraine and record-low nuclear output in France, where state-owned utility EDF (EDF.PA) is rushing to fix reactors affected by stress corrosion.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing Benoit Van Overstraeten











