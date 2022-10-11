France's Le Maire : Priority is to restart nuclear reactors a soon as possible

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the government's priority was to restart EDF's (EDF.PA) nuclear reactors - with more than half of them currently offline - as soon as possible.

During a press conference at the headquarters of grid operator RTE, Le Maire also said the goal was still to go back to 50GW of nuclear production capacity for the network at the start of 2023.

French nuclear power output is at a 30-year low for the year, owing to an unprecedented number of outages at EDF's fleet of 56 reactors, with more than half offline because of corrosion issues and scheduled maintenance.

