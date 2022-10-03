France's Le Maire: time to define a strong common EU strategy

French Minister for Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Security Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to present French government 2023 budget bill at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday it was time European countries defined a strong common economic strategy to face the consequences of the inflation, fuelled by skyrocketing energy prices.

"It is a necessity to work together in the context of this energy crisis (...) we need a common economic strategy between members of the euro zone, between European countries", Le Maire said before joining a monthly Eurogroup meeting.

"We must be more united and answer more swiftly (...) fossil energy prices will remain high, there is no turning back so we must do more on energy efficiency," he added.

Reporting by Marine Strauss and Benoit Van Overstraeten

