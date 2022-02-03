France's levels of gas consumption rose in 2021 - GRTGaz

Flames from a gas burner on a cooker are seen February 1, 2017 in this illustration photo taken in a private home in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - France's levels of gas consumption rose in 2021, said the GRTGaz operator on Thursday, as western European countries aim to ensure they have enough supplies to cope with any hits to the market caused by tensions over Ukraine.

Divisions between major Western powers and Russia over Ukraine have raised concerns about Russian gas flows to Europe, prompting the European Commission and the United States to investigate alternatives. read more

The European Union's energy policy chief had also said this week that the EU was reviewing contingency plans for disruptions to gas supply, although countries' storage and infrastructure should offer a buffer against major shocks. read more

The GRTGaz operator said French gas consumption levels had risen by 6% to 474 TWH in 2021 as temperatures fell, while the levels of public gas consumption had risen 12% in 2021.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

