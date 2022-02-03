France's levels of gas consumption rose in 2021 - GRTGaz
PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - France's levels of gas consumption rose in 2021, said the GRTGaz operator on Thursday, as western European countries aim to ensure they have enough supplies to cope with any hits to the market caused by tensions over Ukraine.
Divisions between major Western powers and Russia over Ukraine have raised concerns about Russian gas flows to Europe, prompting the European Commission and the United States to investigate alternatives. read more
The European Union's energy policy chief had also said this week that the EU was reviewing contingency plans for disruptions to gas supply, although countries' storage and infrastructure should offer a buffer against major shocks. read more
The GRTGaz operator said French gas consumption levels had risen by 6% to 474 TWH in 2021 as temperatures fell, while the levels of public gas consumption had risen 12% in 2021.
