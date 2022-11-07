France's Macron and UK's Sunak agree nuclear energy cooperation















PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday pledged "ambitious cooperation" in the field of nuclear energy to cope with the impact on energy supplies of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of climate talks in Egypt, their first meeting since Sunak became prime minister.

The French presidential palace also said Macron and Sunak wanted better coordination on migration.

