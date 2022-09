German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands to welcome Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the courtyard of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo















PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin on Oct. 3 to discuss recent developments linked to the war in Ukraine and the European energy crisis, the Elysee said on Friday.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











