France's Orano says Kazakh uranium mining operations continuing

The logo of Orano is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French nuclear fuel firm Orano said on Thursday that its uranium mining operations in Kazakhstan were continuing as they are in an isolated region away from areas hit by unrest. read more

Orano does not plan to evacuate any staff at this stage, it added in a written response to Reuters questions.

Orano is present in Kazakhstan through the KATCO joint venture with national mining company Kazatomprom, and sourced nearly half of its uranium production from the country in 2020.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Geert de Clerq, editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.