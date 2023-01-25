France's petrol stations well prepared for possible strike -TotalEnergies















PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) on Wednesday said its French petrol stations have sufficient stocks to cope with any possible strikes flagged by union workers for Thursday as they protest against France's planned pension reform.

Total's teams are fully mobilised to deal with any higher-than-usual demand for petrol surrounding the strikes, the company said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.