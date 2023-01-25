France's petrol stations well prepared for possible strike -TotalEnergies

FILE PHOTO-The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen on an oil tank at TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck near Dunkirk as France's trade unions announced a nationwide day of strike and protests in key sectors like energy, public transport, air travel and schools against the pension reform, France, January 16, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) on Wednesday said its French petrol stations have sufficient stocks to cope with any possible strikes flagged by union workers for Thursday as they protest against France's planned pension reform.

Total's teams are fully mobilised to deal with any higher-than-usual demand for petrol surrounding the strikes, the company said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jason Neely

