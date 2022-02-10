France's Total swings back to profit in 2021

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at an electric car charging station and petrol station at the financial and business district of La Defense in Courbevoie near Paris, France, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) swung back to profit in 2021 thanks to higher hydrocarbons prices, it said on Thursday, announcing net income of $16 billion and adjusted net income of $18.1 billion.

The French oil major announced a final dividend of 0.66 euros per share, taking the total for 2021 to 2.64 euros per share. In 2022, there will be an increase in the interim dividends of 5%.

It announced $2 billion in share buybacks for the first half of 2022.

It said its net investments should reach $ 14-15 billion in 2022.

Total had posted a $7.2 billion loss in 2020, hit by writedowns on assets as the COVID-19 pandemic hit fuel consumption.

