France's Total swings back to profit in 2021
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) swung back to profit in 2021 thanks to higher hydrocarbons prices, it said on Thursday, announcing net income of $16 billion and adjusted net income of $18.1 billion.
The French oil major announced a final dividend of 0.66 euros per share, taking the total for 2021 to 2.64 euros per share. In 2022, there will be an increase in the interim dividends of 5%.
It announced $2 billion in share buybacks for the first half of 2022.
It said its net investments should reach $ 14-15 billion in 2022.
Total had posted a $7.2 billion loss in 2020, hit by writedowns on assets as the COVID-19 pandemic hit fuel consumption.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.