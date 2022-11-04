France's winter energy forecast unaffected by EDF's lower outlook -RTE

A flag with the company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) and a French flag fly next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A winter energy supply forecast issued by French grid operator RTE in mid-October is not affected by a lowered nuclear output forecast from energy supplier EDF (EDF.PA), an RTE spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

"We take cautious assumptions with regard to the schedule given by EDF," the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely

