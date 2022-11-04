France's winter energy forecast unaffected by EDF's lower outlook -RTE















PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A winter energy supply forecast issued by French grid operator RTE in mid-October is not affected by a lowered nuclear output forecast from energy supplier EDF (EDF.PA), an RTE spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

"We take cautious assumptions with regard to the schedule given by EDF," the spokesperson said.

