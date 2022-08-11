1 minute read
Freeport LNG plant still pulling in natgas to produce power for Texas
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Thursday it was still pulling in small amounts of pipeline natural gas at its shuttered liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas to fuel a power plant.
The company has said it expects the plant, which shut due to a fire on June 8, to return to partial service in early October. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.