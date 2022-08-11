Freeport LNG plant still pulling in natgas to produce power for Texas

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Freeport LNG said on Thursday it was still pulling in small amounts of pipeline natural gas at its shuttered liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas to fuel a power plant.

The company has said it expects the plant, which shut due to a fire on June 8, to return to partial service in early October. read more

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.