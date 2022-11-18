Freeport LNG targets mid-December restart for Texas export plant















Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas company Freeport LNG said it was targeting a mid-December restart for its Texas export plant, which has been shut for six months after a fire.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export facility, closed in June after an explosion that energy consultants said was the result of numerous factors including human error and inadequate operating and testing procedures.

U.S. LNG exports have been steadily increasing for years, and that supply has become crucial to European buyers since Russia cut off the continent's natural gas supply in response to sanctions placed on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Freeport said in a release that it expects to be turning about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG in January 2023 and reach full production using both docks in March 2023.

The United States is currently turning about 12 bcfd of gas into LNG, according to data from Refinitiv.

Federal pipeline safety regulators released a heavily redacted consultant's report this week that blamed inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue for the June 8 explosion.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) were not immediately available for comment.

Freeport said it submitted proposed remedial work activities for a safe restart of initial operations for their approval.

Until late last week, Freeport LNG had said repeatedly the plant remained on track to return to service in November.

DECEMBER RESTART

But many analysts said earlier this week that the plant could not restart until December or later because the company had not yet submitted its restart plan to federal regulators.

The Freeport shutdown has forced customers to buy expensive LNG from other sources to supply their own customers.

One Freeport customer, JERA, Japan's biggest LNG buyer, said in late October it plans to book a 110 billion yen ($751 million) loss related to the Freeport shutdown, mostly due to higher costs to buy alternative fuel from the spot market.

Another Freeport customer, Osaka Gas(9532.T), said it also suffered a financial impact from the Freeport outage.

In August, LNG prices hit record highs of more than $90 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and nearly $70 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia .

That compares with an average of around $7 per mmBtu so far this year at the U.S. Henry Hub gas benchmark in Louisiana.

Freeport's other customers include units of Osaka Gas (9532.T), BP (BP.L), TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and SK E&S. JERA is an alliance between units of Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings (9501.T) and Chubu Electric Power Co (9502.T).

Since Freeport will not restart in November, a couple of LNG vessels that were either heading for Freeport, such as LNG Rosenrot, or had waited outside the plant, such as Prism Brilliance, have moved on to other ports.

LNG Rosenrot is now headed for Gibraltar, while Prism Brilliance is sitting outside Corpus Christi in Texas where another U.S. LNG company, Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A), has an LNG export plant, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Paul Simao and Alexander Smith











