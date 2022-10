A demonstrator cooks sausages as people gather during a TotalEnergies and Esso ExxonMobil workers' protest outside TotalEnergies refinery in La Mede, France October 11, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard















PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The French CGT union said on Wednesday it would challenge in court the upcoming government requisition notifications concerning staff at ExxonMobil's (XOM.N) Gravenchon-Port Jerome petrol depot in Normandy.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











