French CGT union: strike action continues at ExxonMobil

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A twenty-second consecutive day of strike action is underway at Exxon's (XOM.N) French refineries, said the CGT trade union on Tuesday, adding that the CGT was not privy to an earlier agreement signed by the CFDT and CFE/CGC unions.
Workers at Exxon and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) have been protesting in France and blockading fuel depots to demand better pay and working conditions.
Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
