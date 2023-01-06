French energy companies guarantee 280 eur / MWh tariff to small companies - Le Maire

FILE PHOTO-French Minister for the Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech during the MEDEF union summer forum "La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF" at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's power suppliers have agreed to offer a guaranteed power tariff of 280 euros on average per megawatt hour to small businesses, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

"This is a guaranteed tariff and it is a enormous relief", said Le Maire after a meeting with energy executives.

A large part of France's small businesses, which according to the official definition include all firms with fewer than 10 employees, are already protected by a 15% price increase cap for household gas and power tariffs.

But some of them last year needed to sign new contracts on the open market when prices jumped and due to sufficient cash reserves are now struggling to pay their bills.

