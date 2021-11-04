French energy firm E-Pango suspends gas supply activities

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French small-cap energy supply company E-Pango (ALAGO.PA) is suspending gas supply activities because of market volatility, it said on Thursday, adding that the decision would have a limited impact on 2021 sales.

Energy prices have risen sharply across Europe in recent weeks. British and European wholesale gas prices firmed on Wednesday amid some technical buying, lower supplies to Britain and uncertainty over Russian gas supplies in coming months.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

