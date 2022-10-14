French energy minister: No more requisitions planned for now in refinery strike















PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The French government does not plan to issue more back-to-work orders at this stage amid strikes affecting refineries and storage sites, French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday, adding that the ongoing labour disputes now needed to be solved as fast as possible.

One in three petrol stations in the country is struggling with supplies as a result of strikes which have been dragging one several weeks.

The French government have launched requisition proceedings at two petrol depots this week to get supply flowing again.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten











