French Finance Minister Le Maire: nomination of new EDF boss is "imminent"

A flag with the company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) and a French flag fly next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government had chosen the person who would lead state-power group EDF (EDF.PA) and that a nomination was "imminent".

Le Maire also gave the strongest indication to date that the top job at EDF could be split into separate chief executive and chairman roles.

"Our doctrine...has always been to separate the chairman role from the chief executive role. I do not see why this would not be the case for EDF," he told France Inter radio.

EDF, in which the state has an 84% stake, is in the process of being fully nationalised and its long-time chairman and CEO, Jean-Bernard Levy, is due to be replaced.

Le Figaro newspaper has tipped Luc Remont from Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA), for the job. Sources have told Reuters that other candidates include Patrice Caine, chairman and CEO of defence electronics company Thales (TCFP.PA) and Philippe Knoche, managing director of nuclear fuel group Orano.

EDF has faced a litany of problems this year, with electricity prices at record highs as European countries scramble to replace Russian gas as France - for long the region's largest exporter of power - has turned into a net importer.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

