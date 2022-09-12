French Finance Minister: New energy price caps will protect all French 'without exception'
PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - All French consumers will be protected by forthcoming caps on energy prices, the country's finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said on Monday, but added that households will need to absorb a "small part" of the increased costs themselves.
The government will present details on the policy, which will extend current caps on gas and power prices which are set to run out this winter, in the coming days, Le Maire told LCI television.
