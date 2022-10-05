French Finance Minister: we have total confidence in new board of power company EDF

Electrical power pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that "we have total confidence" in the new board of EDF (EDF.PA), the power company being fully nationalised by France.

France on Tuesday started the process to fully nationalise debt-laden nuclear power group EDF, seeking to secure greater control of its energy supplies as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson

