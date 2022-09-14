French gas grid will likely be in balance for this winter, but with tiny margins, says operator

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attends a presentation by GRTGaz at Bois- Colombes, north-west of Paris, France June 23, 2022. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - France's gas grid, under the operator's baseline scenario, will be in balance and would not have shortages, albeit without large margins, GRTgaz said at a news conference on Wednesday.

GRTgaz also said the country's gas storage supplies are filled at 94% and will be near 100% levels by the start of winter.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

