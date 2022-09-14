1 minute read
French gas grid will likely be in balance for this winter, but with tiny margins, says operator
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - France's gas grid, under the operator's baseline scenario, will be in balance and would not have shortages, albeit without large margins, GRTgaz said at a news conference on Wednesday.
GRTgaz also said the country's gas storage supplies are filled at 94% and will be near 100% levels by the start of winter.
