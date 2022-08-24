French government to present energy bill in September

Power-generating windmill turbines and the church of the village are pictured during sunset at a wind park in Bethencourt, France August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The French government will present a draft law in September to speed up energy infrastructure projects and hammer out a short-term plan to secure energy supplies for the coming winter, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

Veran during a news conference said the government was determined to "accelerate" all projects in the sector.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

