French government to present energy bill in September
PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The French government will present a draft law in September to speed up energy infrastructure projects and hammer out a short-term plan to secure energy supplies for the coming winter, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
Veran during a news conference said the government was determined to "accelerate" all projects in the sector.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Tassilo Hummel
