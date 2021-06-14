Energy
French group Framatome: assessing situation with Taishan nuclear plant
French group Framatome said on Monday it was working with experts to assess the situation at the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong, China, after a report of a leak. read more
"Framatome is supporting resolution of a performance issue with the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong Province, China. According to the data available, the plant is operating within the safety parameters," it said in a statement.
"Our team is working with relevant experts to assess the situation and propose solutions to address any potential issue," added Framatome.
