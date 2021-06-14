French group Framatome: assessing situation with Taishan nuclear plant

An artist impression of Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, to be operated by China Guangdong Nuclear Power (CGN), is displayed on a viewing platform overlooking the construction site in Taishan, Guangdong province, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

French group Framatome said on Monday it was working with experts to assess the situation at the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong, China, after a report of a leak. read more

"Framatome is supporting resolution of a performance issue with the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong Province, China. According to the data available, the plant is operating within the safety parameters," it said in a statement.

"Our team is working with relevant experts to assess the situation and propose solutions to address any potential issue," added Framatome.

