French nuclear capacity in January low, but mild weather reduces risks to power supply - RTE

A night view shows France's oldest Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant and the Grand Canal d'Alsace near the eastern French village of Fessenheim, France February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - French power grid operator RTE said on Thursday that French nuclear capacity in January was expected to be at its lowest level ever for this time of year, but there was little risk to power supply as mild weather was expected in the coming weeks.

RTE expects nuclear power capacity to be between 43 and 51 GW for most of January, the statement said.

State-owned nuclear plant operator EDF had to halt four reactors in Civeaux and Chooz after detecting cracks on the pipes of a reactor. read more

Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

