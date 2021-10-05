French nuclear, hydro output reduced by strikes

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers protesting against a unemployment insurance reform plan cut nuclear power generation by about 2.7 gigawatts (GW) by 0654 GMT Tuesday and by 360 megawatts (MW) at hydropower stations, EDF (EDF.PA) data showed.

Five reactors are operating at limited capacity due to the strike, reducing available production by 2,714 megawatts.

The production limitations are expected to last until the end of the strike on Tuesday evening, the data showed.

The disruption represented around 5.0% of available production capacity on Tuesday morning, data from RTE and EDF showed.

France was a net power exporter during morning hours Tuesday and is expected to remain so throughout the day, RTE data showed.

The strike was called over an unemployment insurance reform package that was set to change on Oct. 1, trade union CGT said in a press release Thursday.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens

