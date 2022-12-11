French nuclear production surpasses 40 GW, grid operator says

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - French nuclear output surpassed 40 gigawatts (GW) this weekend as the country experiences a cold snap, in a sign that the resumption of three reactors was boosting production, grid operator RTE data showed on Sunday.

The head of the country's CRE energy watchdog had said on Friday that France's nuclear fleet, currently dragged down by maintenance and repair works, was expected to reach a production capacity of 40 GW "next month".

EDF, which has faced an unprecedented number of outages at its fleet of nuclear reactors this year, reducing nuclear output to a 30-year low, said it had ramped up output at three nuclear reactors following repairs and hoped to start corrosion repairs at its Penly 2 nuclear reactor in mid-January.

