French nuclear sector may need "Marshall plan" of aid, says head of watchdog
PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - France's nuclear sector, which lately came under additional pressure due to newly discovered corrosion problems at some EDF (EDF.PA) sites, may need a "Marshall plan" to survive, said the head of France's ASN nuclear watchdog.
Difficulties also increased at Orano's Melox site which produces nuclear elements for plants, adding to EDF's problems, ASN President Bernard Doroszczuk told reporters.
